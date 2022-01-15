SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Report: SC utilities prepared for winter storms, blackouts

(David Goldman | AP Photo/David Goldman)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A new report by a state watchdog agency finds that South Carolina’s utilities are prepared to withstand winter storms like the one that buckled Texas’ power grid last year.

The final report, released Dec. 31 by the Office of Regulatory Staff and prepared by the consulting firm Guidehouse, studied 65 electric and gas utilities across the state, including investor-owned companies, customer-owned cooperatives and state-owned Santee Cooper.

The report does make some recommendations on how the state can improve its energy-related preparations for extreme winter weather events.

For example, utilities should be mandated to conduct adverse winter weather emergency drills with local and state emergency management agencies, the report’s authors wrote. They also suggest the state look into how connections between the grid and other important infrastructure, like water and telecommunications systems, to address other vulnerabilities related to extreme cold weather.

Gov. Henry McMaster requested the review following a deadly storm in Texas in February 2021 that crushed the state’s power grid and left millions of people without heat for days.

Unlike Texas, South Carolina has more diversified energy sources to help meet high energy demands, the report states. For example, more than half of electricity generated in Texas relies on natural gas, compared to about 30% in South Carolina.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wis
FIRST ALERT: Still looking at a freezing rain chance in the early morning hours
Winter Storm
Everything you need to know for the winter storm in the Midlands
Gov. McMaster
Governor McMaster declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm
Charles Bradford Deese, 48, escaped from Lexington County Detention Center this morning,...
Deputies: Escaped inmate back in custody
AAA is encouraging people to stay home during the storm. However, if you do have to drive, they...
Midlands shoppers stocking up on the essentials as winter storm looms

Latest News

My Take
“My Take” One-On-One with Mayor Daniel Rickenmann
Generic graphic of police lights
Sumter police investigate state sign altered to display racial slur
Ensure you have enough food, water, medications and other essentials for your family and pets...
Staying safe and aware before, during and after winter storm hits the Carolinas
Savannah’s first Martin Luther King Jr. monument unveiled
Savannah’s first Martin Luther King Jr. monument unveiled
The CDC reports that only 48% of households have emergency kits, but emergency physician Dr....
Experts urge making emergency kits ahead of winter storms