FIRST ALERT: Get ready for periods of ice, heavy rain and gusty winds Saturday night through Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Brace yourself! We’re tracking a wintry mix to move through the Midlands this weekend.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, increasing clouds in the Midlands. It will be cold. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

· Heads up! Saturday and Sunday are Alert Days.

· An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for the Northern Midlands late Saturday night until 1 a.m. Monday.

· A Winter Weather Watch is in effect for parts of the Central Midlands late Saturday night through Sunday.

· We’re tracking the potential for a wintry mix of heavy rain, ice and some snowflakes to move into the Midlands with an area of low pressure.

· There is the potential for freezing rain/ice to form in the Midlands late Saturday night into Sunday in the Midlands. Some snow could mix in early on and then again at the end of the event, but this is mainly a rain and ice event. Little to no snow accumulations are possible, but we’ll watch the forecast closely for you.

· MLK Day this Monday will feature slick roads early in the day. Morning temperatures will be below freezing. Highs will be in the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies.

· More sunshine is expected Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

First Alert Weather Story:

Stay weather aware this weekend. We’re tracking the potential for ice, heavy rain and gusty winds in the Midlands late Saturday night through Sunday.

But first, as we move through your Friday night, bundle up. Low temperatures will drop into the mid 30s. We’ll see increasing clouds, but no rain is in your forecast tonight.

This weekend, pay attention to the forecast. We’re tracking a winter storm that could impact the Midlands in a big way.

Saturday and Sunday are Alert Days.

An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for the Northern Midlands late Saturday night through 1 a.m. Monday. This includes Fairfield, Kershaw and Newberry Counties. These areas could see more than a quarter of an inch of ice to accumulate on surfaces.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for parts of the Central Midlands from late Saturday night through Sunday night. This includes Lee, Lexington, Richland, Saluda, and Sumter Counties. Ice accumulations are possible in these counties.

Here’s the deal. We’re watching an area of low pressure that will track through the Palmetto State late Saturday night into Sunday. As the low moves in, there will be a layer of cold weather already in place, which will likely support a wintry mix in parts of the Midlands, especially for communities along and north of I-20.

When we’re discussing a wintry mix, we’re mainly talking about the changeover of rain to snow/sleet and/or freezing rain. And based on some of our forecast models, we will likely see more or a heavy rain/freezing rain event, making ice a strong possibility for our viewing area. That’s not good news at all.

Most of this activity will take place during the day Sunday. As the event begins, with temperatures below freezing, we could see some snow mixing in with rain and sleet early in the day Sunday, especially for the northern and western Midlands. But through the day Sunday, we’ll likely have freezing rain, sleet and heavy rain pushing through the area as temperatures rise into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

As the low moves farther away from us Sunday evening and Sunday night, some snowflakes could develop on the backside of the low as colder air rushes in, but don’t expect a lot of it.

At this time, we would probably see a few brief snow showers or flakes, with the potential for some snow to accumulate on grassy or elevated surfaces Sunday for the northern Midlands. But don’t hold your breath. This is mainly a freezing rain/ice event for our area as opposed to a snow event. If you’re looking for accumulating snow, you’ll have to travel north.

When we’re talking about ice, the Northern Midlands could see about a quarter to a half inch of ice accumulating on surfaces. The Central Midlands could see about a tenth to a quarter of an inch of accumulating ice. The Southern Midlands will likely have about a tenth of an inch of ice or lower through this event.

Please keep in mind that the impacts will all depend on the track of the area of low pressure. Any change in the track could change our impacts.

Right now, the chance for a wintry mix on Sunday stands at 100%. Again, high temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s Sunday.

Some slick spots/black ice will be possible by Monday morning as temperatures dip below freezing. In fact, temperatures will start the day in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Highs will be in the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday will feature more sunshine with highs in the upper 40s. More wet weather arrives late Wednesday into Thursday.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Cold. Low temperatures in the mid 30s.

Alert Day Saturday: Cloudy Skies. Increasing Rain/Snow Mix Chances by late Saturday night. High temperatures in the lower 50s.

Alert Day Sunday: Cloudy Skies. Wintry Mix Likely (100% chance). Freezing Rain/Ice and Heavy Rain. Cold and Windy. High temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

MLK Day (Monday): AM Slick Roads. Mostly Sunny and Chilly. Morning temperatures in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday: Sunny & Chilly. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers (40%). Highs in the low 50s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Much Cooler. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

