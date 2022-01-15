SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

FedEx asks FAA permission to add anti-missile system to cargo planes

FedEx has asked the FAA permission to add an anti-missile system to some of its cargo planes.
FedEx has asked the FAA permission to add an anti-missile system to some of its cargo planes.(Source: FedEx via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – FedEx wants to arm some of its cargo planes with lasers designed to defeat heat-seeking missiles.

The company is asking permission from the Federal Aviation Administration to modify some of its planes with the lasers designed to misdirect missiles, according to FAA documents.

The FAA must consider whether the lasers would present danger to ground crews in terms of accidental eye and skin damage.

In 2003, competitor DHL had an aircraft targeted with a surface-to-air missile just after takeoff from Baghdad.

So far, FedEx has not responded to a request for comment about the proposed onboard missile defense system.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from plane crash at Lake Murray
Witness: “They were drenched in water” - No injuries reported after plane crashes on Lake Murray
wis
FIRST ALERT: Freezing rain and wintry mix possible Saturday night into Sunday
FILE PHOTO of prison bars
Midlands woman sentenced to prison for misusing more than $1 million in COVID-19 funds
FIRST ALERT: Freezing rain and wintry mix possible Saturday night into Sunday
Everything you need to know for potential winter weather in the Midlands
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Ice, heavy rain, and wind possible this weekend

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT: Get ready for periods of ice, heavy rain and gusty winds Saturday night through Sunday
This photo provided on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, by the North Korean government shows a missile...
North Korea says it test-launched missiles from train
The findings in Pima County provide yet another official rebuttal of former President Donald...
No charges for 151 Arizona votes vetted over fraud claims
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel disclosed Thursday that her office had been evaluating...
Michigan AG asks feds to investigate fake GOP electors