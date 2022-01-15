SkyView
14th earthquake recorded in Midlands Saturday morning

16 earthquakes have been recorded in South Carolina since Dec. 20
The U.S. Geological Survey says the 1.8 magnitude quake happened just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning 4.97 miles southeast of Elgin.(AP)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
ELGIN, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say another earthquake was recorded in Kershaw County Saturday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 1.8 magnitude quake happened just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning 4.97 miles southeast of Elgin.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division said on Twitter the quake was originally recorded as a 1.3 magnitude before being upgraded to 1.8 by the USGS.

The morning quake is the 14th recorded in the Midlands since Dec. 27.

A 1.3 magnitude quake was recorded on Wednesday 5.7 miles south-southeast of Elgin.

The U.S. Geological Survey says two quakes have been recorded in the Lowcountry since Dec. 20. The first, a 1.1 magnitude quake was recorded near Ladson and a 1.4 magnitude quake was recorded Sunday 3.1 miles south of Centerville.

