SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Tim Allen to star in ‘The Santa Clause’ limited series on Disney+

Tim Allen stars as Santa alongside Martin Short as Jack Frost in "The Santa Clause 3: The...
Tim Allen stars as Santa alongside Martin Short as Jack Frost in "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause."(AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Tim Allen is set to reprise his role as Scott Calvin in a new Disney+ original limited series with the working title “The Santa Clause.”

Disney announced Friday that production is set to begin in Los Angeles in March.

In the new series, Calvin is approaching his 65th birthday and realizes he can’t be Santa forever. He sets out to find a suitable replacement while preparing his family to move out of the North Pole.

Audiences were first introduced to Allen’s character in the 1994 film “The Santa Clause,” which became an instant holiday classic. Allen went on to play the role in two sequels, 2002′s “The Santa Clause 2″ and 2006′s “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.”

Disney did not give further details or disclose an estimated release date for the series.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from plane crash at Lake Murray
Witness: “They were drenched in water” - No injuries reported after plane crashes on Lake Murray
FILE PHOTO of prison bars
Midlands woman sentenced to prison for misusing more than $1 million in COVID-19 funds
FIRST ALERT: Freezing rain and wintry mix possible Saturday night into Sunday
Everything you need to know for potential winter weather in the Midlands
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Ice, heavy rain, and wind possible this weekend
wis
FIRST ALERT: Freezing rain and wintry mix possible Saturday night into Sunday

Latest News

The findings in Pima County provide yet another official rebuttal of former President Donald...
No charges for 151 Arizona votes vetted over fraud claims
This booking photo provided by the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office shows Thomas Holifield, 59,...
Indiana man allegedly killed roommate with windshield fluid
Photo of Dr. Michael Amiridis, former UofSC Provost and presidential candidate.
Amiridis named 30th president of University of South Carolina
wis
FIRST ALERT: Freezing rain and wintry mix possible Saturday night into Sunday
Janiya Wattley
VIDEO: Police arrest woman who allegedly robbed wig store at gunpoint