Suspect held in murder of Augusta 8-year-old girl

Arbrie Anthony and Antoine Redfield
Arbrie Anthony and Antoine Redfield(WRDW)
By Clare Allen
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities say a suspect is in custody in connection with the Saturday drive-by shooting in Augusta that claimed the life of an 8-year-old girl.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says investigators were able to identify Antoine Redfield, 21, of Augusta as being involved in the murder of Arbrie Anthony outside her home at the Dogwood Terrace Apartments off Old Savannah Road.

Authorities said a warrant has been issued for Redfield, who’s already in custody in Columbia County.

Redfield is one of three men detained earlier this week in Grovetown after a traffic stop.

What's the plan to curb violence after 8-year-old girl's killing?

The Grovetown Police Department reported that at about 2:45 p.m. Monday, its officers assisted the U.S. Marshals Service and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in a traffic stop at 5035 Wrightsboro Road in reference to the murder investigation.

A search of the vehicle revealed multiple firearms and several dozen financial transaction cards belonging to multiple individuals, none of whom were passengers in the vehicle, police said. A large amount of U. S. currency was also found as well as narcotics and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Investigators with the Grovetown Police Department said they secured arrest warrants Tuesday for:

  • Redfield, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
  • Devonte Juanye McNeil, 25, financial transaction card theft.
  • Henri Ramone Beach, 20, financial transaction card theft.Redfield is in custody at the Columbia County Detention Center, and a hold has been placed on him for Richmond County, authorities said Friday.
Further arrests are forthcoming as this investigation continues, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

News 12 found a lengthy criminal history for Redfield, including felony murder and gun charges.

We also know Beach has connections to the street gang LOE and was charged just last month with gang charges and weapons charges.

Solving the murder case has been a top priority over the past week for Sheriff Richard Roundtree.

“We would not be at this point in the investigation without the help of the public and our local and federal law enforcement partners,” the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday afternoon. “Sheriff Roundtree personally thanks the dozens of individuals who called with information surrounding this case.”

Arbrie was shot while looking at some horses that someone brought by the neighborhood.

Roundtree has said he believes the drive-by shooting was targeted but that the girl wasn’t the likely intended victim.

