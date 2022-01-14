SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Singer Ed Sheeran wants to build a ‘burial zone’ at his home

A filed application shows the singer-songwriter wants to add a burial chamber to his Suffolk...
A filed application shows the singer-songwriter wants to add a burial chamber to his Suffolk property.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ed Sheeran wants to make an unusual addition to his English country estate.

A filed application shows the singer-songwriter wants to add a burial chamber to his Suffolk property.

Submitted drawings for the “burial zone” show it would sit beneath a chapel on the grounds and would include a small crypt.

The planning application did not explain the purpose of the “burial zone.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from plane crash at Lake Murray
Witness: “They were drenched in water” - No injuries reported after plane crashes on Lake Murray
FILE PHOTO of prison bars
Midlands woman sentenced to prison for misusing more than $1 million in COVID-19 funds
FIRST ALERT: Freezing rain and wintry mix possible Saturday night into Sunday
Everything you need to know for potential winter weather in the Midlands
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Ice, heavy rain, and wind possible this weekend
wis
FIRST ALERT: Freezing rain and wintry mix possible Saturday night into Sunday

Latest News

The findings in Pima County provide yet another official rebuttal of former President Donald...
No charges for 151 Arizona votes vetted over fraud claims
This booking photo provided by the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office shows Thomas Holifield, 59,...
Indiana man allegedly killed roommate with windshield fluid
Photo of Dr. Michael Amiridis, former UofSC Provost and presidential candidate.
Amiridis named 30th president of University of South Carolina
wis
FIRST ALERT: Freezing rain and wintry mix possible Saturday night into Sunday
Janiya Wattley
VIDEO: Police arrest woman who allegedly robbed wig store at gunpoint