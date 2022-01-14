SkyView
SC State cancels classes after computer network issues

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University has cancelled classes Friday citing computer network issues.

School officials tweeted Friday morning that no classes would be held Friday due to an interruption in computer network service.

Employees that are considered non-essential were told to work from home.

Students still had access to the dining hall and COVID-19 testing.

The school had security network issues in September.

Officials did not have a timeline for when they thought the issues would be fixed.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

