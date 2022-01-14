SC Sheriffs’ Association to recognize officers’ acts of valor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association is set to recognize 25 law enforcement officers for acts of valor.

The ceremony will take place on January 20, where the 25 officers (listed below) will be awarded a Medal of Valor. The award is presented to officers who perform actions above and beyond the call of duty, exhibit exceptional courage, extraordinary decisiveness, and presence of mind; or act with unusual swiftness, regardless of their personal safety, in an attempt to save or protect human life, according to SCSA officials.

“All law enforcement officers put their lives on the line to protect our communities,” said Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt Sr., Medal of Valor Committee Chairman. “However, the officers we have selected to receive the Medal of Valor Award this year truly deserve special recognition as their actions were heroic and extraordinary.”

Notably, a group of Chester County deputies is included in this year’s awards after entering a manhunt with a (then unknown) serial killer.

Here are the law enforcement officers who will be receiving the award:

Deputy Nicholas Vecchione, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Micah Cox, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office

First Sergeant Henry Huger McClellan, SC Department of Natural Resources

TEMS Operator Meridith Leventis, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office

Patrol Sgt. Richard Branham, Chester County Sheriff’s Office

Patrol Cpl. Jordan Brown, Chester County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Sydney Canipe, Chester County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Marcus Beasley, Chester County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Quentin Eley, Chester County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Dashaun Boyd, Chester County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Johnny Arcilla, Chester County Sheriff’s Office

Narcotics Sgt. John “Trey” Hunter, Chester County Sheriff’s Office

Lieutenant Johnny Hicks, Florence County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Mark Harden, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Colin Price, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office

Sgt. Patrick Swift, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Master

Deputy Matthew Broad, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Kyle Alexander, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Ryan Humber & K9 Nikos, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Brianna Kay Miller, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Leonard Jesuele, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office (Unable to Attend)

Sgt. David Earl Lawson, Newberry County Sheriff’s Office

Corporal Kenneth Wayne Hancock, Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office

Corporal Matthew Barwick, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

Corporal Bradley Hynes, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

