Furry Friend Friday: Dakota

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Dakota is a 4-year-old hound mix that we rescued from a municipal shelter. He had been previously neutered and microchipped so he must have had a home before. How could someone give up such a loving boy?

Dakota is super sweet and loves to snuggle up for affection. He can never get close enough to you! No amount of love and attention is too much for Dakota. He is a very relaxed, laid back kind of guy. He has such a gentle nature.

His eyes are always on you and he is eager to do what you ask of him. Training is a breeze because he is so treat motivated! So far he has learned to sit and come when called.

Dakota has been introduced to a couple of dogs at Pawmetto Lifeline and did well. He would love to meet his potential canine siblings if you have other dogs!

We want Dakota to find a family that can give him the love he deserves! Pawmetto Lifeline is open for adoptions from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays at 1275 Bower Parkway in Columbia, SC. For a faster, smoother adoption experience, please complete an adoption application online before your visit at https://bit.ly/PLAdoptionApp. Questions? Contact adoption@pawmettolifeline.org.

Furry Friend Friday- Dakota
