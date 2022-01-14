FIRST ALERT: Tracking periods of ice and heavy rain in the Midlands Saturday night through Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! We’re tracking the potential for a wintry mix to move through the Midlands.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see a few clouds at times. It will be a cold one. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

· We’re expecting plenty of sunshine for your Friday. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

· Heads up! Saturday and Sunday are Alert Days.

· A Winter Weather Watch is in effect for parts of the Midlands late Saturday night through Sunday.

· We’re tracking the potential for a wintry mix of heavy rain, ice and some snowflakes here in the Midlands, which will all depend on the track of an area of low pressure moving through the Palmetto State.

· There is the potential for freezing rain/ice to form in the Midlands late Saturday night into Sunday in the Midlands. Some snow could mix in early on and then again at the end of the event, but this is mainly a rain and potential ice event. Little to no snow accumulations are possible.

· MLK Day this Monday will feature slick roads early in the day. Morning temperatures will be below freezing. Highs will be in the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies.

· More sunshine is expected Tuesday with highs in the 40s..

First Alert Weather Story:

Stay weather aware this weekend. We’re tracking the potential for ice, heavy rain and gusty winds in the Midlands late Saturday and Sunday.

But first, as we move through your Thursday night, bundle up. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 30s. We’ll see a few clouds, but no rain is in the forecast.

On Friday, we’ll see a bit more sun. Highs will cool back into the upper 50s. Enjoy your Friday!

Then, this weekend, pay attention to the forecast. We’re tracking a potential winter storm.

Saturday and Sunday are Alert Days.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for parts of the Midlands from late Saturday night through Sunday, especially for the Northern Midlands at this time (Fairfield, Kershaw and Newberry Counties).

We’re watching an area of low pressure to our south that will track through the Palmetto State Saturday night into Sunday. As the low moves in, there will be a layer of cold weather already in place, which will likely support a wintry mix in parts of the Midlands, especially for communities along and north of I-20.

When we’re discussing a wintry mix, we’re mainly talking about the changeover of rain to snow/sleet and/or freezing rain. And based on some of our forecast models, we will likely see more or a heavy rain/freezing rain event, making ice a strong possibility for our viewing area. That’s not good news at all.

Most of this activity will take place during the day Sunday. As the event begins, with temperatures below freezing, we could see some snow mixing in with rain and sleet early in the day Sunday, especially for the northern and western Midlands. But through the day Sunday, we’ll likely have freezing rain, sleet and heavy rain pushing through the area as temperatures rise into the lower 40s.

As the low moves farther away from us Sunday evening and Sunday night, some snowflakes could develop on the backside of the low as colder air rushes in, but don’t expect a lot of it.

At this time, we would probably see a few brief snow showers or flakes, with the potential for some snow to accumulate on grassy or elevated surfaces Sunday for the northern Midlands. But don’t hold your breath. This is mainly a freezing rain/ice event as opposed to a snow event.

Please keep in mind that the impacts will all depend on the track of the area of low pressure. It’s still too early to determine accumulations of ice or snow.

Right now, the chance for a wintry mix on Sunday stands at 100%. But even this could change. Again, high temperatures will be in the lower 40s Sunday.

Some slick spots/black ice will be possible by Monday morning as temperatures dip below freezing. In fact, temperatures will start the day in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Highs will be in the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday will feature more sunshine with highs in the upper 40s.

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Cold. Low temperatures in the upper 30s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. High temperatures in the upper 50s.

Alert Day Saturday: Cloudy Skies. Increasing Rain/Snow Mix Chances by late Saturday evening/night. High temperatures in the lower 50s.

Alert Day Sunday: Cloudy Skies. Wintry Mix Likely (100% chance). Freezing Rain/Ice and Heavy Rain. Cold and Windy. High temperatures in the lower 40s.

MLK Day: AM Slick Roads. Mostly Sunny and Chilly. Morning temperatures in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

Tuesday: Sunny & Chilly. Highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Highs in the low 50s.

