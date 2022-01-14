SkyView
Fire causes extensive damage to Richland County home

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fire crews were on the scene of a home that was heavily damaged by a fire Friday morning.

Crews with the 3rd shift of the Columbia-Richland Fire Department were on the scene as of 9:45 a.m. The fire happened on Fallen Leaf Drive just before 9 a.m., according to fire officials.

There was heavy fire throughout the home. All occupants made it out safely, including two pets, according to officials.

The fire was under control as of 9:50 a.m. Officials say it appears to have been caused by discarded smoking materials.

