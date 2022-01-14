Fire causes extensive damage to Richland County home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fire crews were on the scene of a home that was heavily damaged by a fire Friday morning.

Crews with the 3rd shift of the Columbia-Richland Fire Department were on the scene as of 9:45 a.m. The fire happened on Fallen Leaf Drive just before 9 a.m., according to fire officials.

RIGHT NOW: Our 3rd Shift crews are still on scene of a house fire on Fallen Leaf Drive that caused extensive damages to the property this morning.



Units responded to the scene off of Hard Scrabble Road just before 9 a.m. pic.twitter.com/NhL1qYVP2D — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) January 14, 2022

There was heavy fire throughout the home. All occupants made it out safely, including two pets, according to officials.

The fire was under control as of 9:50 a.m. Officials say it appears to have been caused by discarded smoking materials.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.