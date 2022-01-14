SkyView
Fake jury-duty scam targets more Orangeburg residents

Phone Scams(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:44 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office wants to inform the community about another phone scam that has been circulating around.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that residents are again receiving calls indicating they owe money for missed jury duty.

“Some staff members here at the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office have been notified by friends that they have been targeted by this old scam,” he said. “This time, they’re using the name of a city officer.”

The sheriff said only the names have changed in this scam in which the potential victim is informed of warrants taken out on them for missing jury duty.

According to the scammer, the warrants will be dismissed if the victim submits some type of payment.

In previous scams, the names have in separate incidents involved deputies with the sheriff’s office. In this latest round, the name being used is that of Lt. Sam Jenkins of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

The sheriff said that law enforcement does not handle fines or other financial penalties.

“These are real people and real officers... But no law enforcement agency calls demanding some type of payment for jury duty or demands money any other legal matter,” he said.

If anyone does receive this type of call, they are advised to hang up and call:

  • The sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550
  • The Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812
  • Orr Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

