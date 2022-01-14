Deputies: Escaped inmate on the run in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding an escaped inmate.

Charles Bradford Deese, 48, escaped from the Lexington County Detention Center Friday morning.

Deese was last seen going over the outer fence of the detention center around 9:45 a.m. He was wearing tan pants and a blue denim jacket, according to LCSD.

Deese is described as a white man with brown hair. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He was being held on charges including forgery, failure to stop for blue lights, domestic violence and distribution of meth, according to officials.

K-9s are being used to search for Deese and a large perimeter has been set up.

If you have any information, call 911.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.