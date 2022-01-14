Deputies: Escaped inmate back in custody

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An inmate who escaped from the Lexington County Detention Center has been apprehended, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Charles Bradford Deese, 48, escaped from the Lexington County Detention Center Friday morning. He was taken back into custody on Friday around 2 p.m. after he was seen on Barr Road near Belo Road.

Deese went over the outer fence of the detention center around 9:45 a.m. He was wearing tan pants and a blue denim jacket, according to LCSD. He was being held on charges including forgery, failure to stop for blue lights, domestic violence and distribution of meth, according to officials.

K-9s were used to search for Deese and a large perimeter has been set up.

