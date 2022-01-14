SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Deputies: Escaped inmate back in custody

Charles Bradford Deese, 48, escaped from Lexington County Detention Center this morning,...
Charles Bradford Deese, 48, escaped from Lexington County Detention Center this morning, according to deputies.(Lexington County Detention Center)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An inmate who escaped from the Lexington County Detention Center has been apprehended, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Charles Bradford Deese, 48, escaped from the Lexington County Detention Center Friday morning. He was taken back into custody on Friday around 2 p.m. after he was seen on Barr Road near Belo Road.

Deese went over the outer fence of the detention center around 9:45 a.m. He was wearing tan pants and a blue denim jacket, according to LCSD. He was being held on charges including forgery, failure to stop for blue lights, domestic violence and distribution of meth, according to officials.

K-9s were used to search for Deese and a large perimeter has been set up.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Photo from plane crash at Lake Murray
Witness: “They were drenched in water” - No injuries reported after plane crashes on Lake Murray
FILE PHOTO of prison bars
Midlands woman sentenced to prison for misusing more than $1 million in COVID-19 funds
FIRST ALERT: Freezing rain and wintry mix possible Saturday night into Sunday
Everything you need to know for potential winter weather in the Midlands
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Ice, heavy rain, and wind possible this weekend
File photo of student on computer
Midlands schools temporarily shifting to virtual learning

Latest News

On Thursday, the university announced it would be forgiving $9.8 million in student debts using...
SC State cancels classes after computer network outage
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. breaks record with more than 4,300 coronavirus hospitalizations; state surpasses 2M confirmed cases
wis
FIRST ALERT: Freezing rain and wintry mix possible Saturday night into Sunday
File photo of badge
SC Sheriffs’ Association to recognize officers’ acts of valor