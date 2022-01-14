SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Crews searching for missing boater near Wadmalaw Island

Officials with the St. John’s Fire District said they responded to the area of the Cherry Point...
Officials with the St. John’s Fire District said they responded to the area of the Cherry Point Boat Landing at 6 p.m. for a reported water rescue.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say crews are searching for a missing boater near Wadmalaw Island Thursday night.

Officials with the St. John’s Fire District said they responded to the area of the Cherry Point Boat Landing at 6 p.m. for a reported water rescue.

According to fire officials, when they got to the scene they encountered a boat that was circling with no one on board.

“Family and friends reported that the possible boat occupant did not return and the person was unable to be reached when contacted,” SJFD officials said.

STJFD Marine units along with US Coast Guard, St. Paul’s Fire Department, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Charleston County Volunteer Rescue Squad, SC DNR, KISB Beach Patrol and Colleton County Sheriffs Office are assisting with the search.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from plane crash at Lake Murray
Witness: “They were drenched in water” - No injuries reported after plane crashes on Lake Murray
FILE PHOTO of prison bars
Midlands woman sentenced to prison for misusing more than $1 million in COVID-19 funds
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Ice, heavy rain, and wind possible this weekend
Whether it’s snow, rain, or ice... our team has you covered.
Everything you need to know for potential winter weather in the Midlands
Rep. Rick Martin (R-Newberry) is not facing any charges for the sexual allegations in the...
Newberry Co. Sheriff’s Office reports reveal new events & allegations leading up to lawmaker’s indictments