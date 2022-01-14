SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Charges filed against 4 in slaying of off-duty LA cop

Authorities have said Arroyos was shopping for a house with his girlfriend when a pickup truck...
Authorities have said Arroyos was shopping for a house with his girlfriend when a pickup truck approached and several suspects got out.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged four people in connection with the robbery and killing of an off-duty Los Angeles police officer and allege the suspects are tied to a street gang.

Officer Fernando Arroyos, 27, was fatally shot at about 9:15 p.m. Monday in an unincorporated area of south Los Angeles County.

Authorities have said Arroyos was shopping for a house with his girlfriend when a pickup truck approached and several suspects got out.

There was an argument and gunfire was exchanged between the assailants and the officer. Arroyos’ girlfriend was not hurt.

The defendants are charged with violent crime in aid of racketeering and are expected to make their first appearances in federal court on Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from plane crash at Lake Murray
Witness: “They were drenched in water” - No injuries reported after plane crashes on Lake Murray
FILE PHOTO of prison bars
Midlands woman sentenced to prison for misusing more than $1 million in COVID-19 funds
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Ice, heavy rain, and wind possible this weekend
Whether it’s snow, rain, or ice... our team has you covered.
Everything you need to know for potential winter weather in the Midlands
Rep. Rick Martin (R-Newberry) is not facing any charges for the sexual allegations in the...
Newberry Co. Sheriff’s Office reports reveal new events & allegations leading up to lawmaker’s indictments

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says a test launch of a...
North Korea fires projectile in third launch this month
At this point, students are scheduled to resume in-person instruction on Wednesday, January 19.
“We are relieved”: Parent reacts to Lexington-Richland 5 shifting to virtual learning amid high number of staff absences
A Wisconsin judge is poised to decide Friday, Jan 14, 2022, whether Brooks, accused of plowing...
Judge to decide if Wisconsin parade suspect will stand trial