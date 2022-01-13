SkyView
UofSC to hold virtual meet and greet with presidential candidate

File photo of the UofSC campus
File photo of the UofSC campus
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina is holding a meet and greet for a presidential candidate Friday.

Students and employees will be able to meet with the candidate, who has not yet been named, according to UofSC’s Board of Trustees.

The school will hold three separate panels where the candidate will speak about campus issues.

Former President Harris Pastides was voted Interim President in May after Bob Caslen resigned from his post.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.

