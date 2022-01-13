UofSC to announce Presidential candidate Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina will announce a presidential candidate on Friday.

Students and employees will be able to meet with the candidate, who has not yet been named, according to UofSC’s Board of Trustees.

The school will hold three separate panels where the candidate will speak about campus issues.

Former President Harris Pastides was voted Interim President in May after Bob Caslen resigned from his post.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.

