State leaders discuss new legislative session during Chamber’s Dinner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster and leaders from both sides of the aisle at the statehouse attended the South Carolina chamber of commerce’s annual business dinner.

The state leaders used this dinner as an opportunity to discuss the new legislative session that started yesterday.

State Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey and Senate Minority leader Brad Hutto both spoke, along with house leadership.

All of them touching on a number of topics that will be up for debate this session including the states tax climate, criminal justice reform, and infrastructure.

Governor McMaster was the final speaker at the event, he highlighted the importance of communication between all leaders in state government regardless of party.

“We have the opportunity right now, the legislature opened up yesterday, we can do these things that were mentioned,” said McMaster. “These big items there’s no reason we cant do it now cause we got all the money in the world to do it with.”

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.