SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

State leaders discuss new legislative session during Chamber’s Dinner

By Drew Aunkst
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster and leaders from both sides of the aisle at the statehouse attended the South Carolina chamber of commerce’s annual business dinner.

The state leaders used this dinner as an opportunity to discuss the new legislative session that started yesterday.

State Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey and Senate Minority leader Brad Hutto both spoke, along with house leadership.

All of them touching on a number of topics that will be up for debate this session including the states tax climate, criminal justice reform, and infrastructure.

Governor McMaster was the final speaker at the event,  he highlighted the importance of communication between all leaders in state government regardless of party.

“We have the opportunity right now, the legislature opened up yesterday, we can do these things that were mentioned,” said McMaster.  “These big items there’s no reason we cant do it now cause we got all the money in the world to do it with.”

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

WIS
FIRST ALERT- Tracking the potential for a wintry mix in the Midlands Saturday night into Sunday
School spokesperson Libby Roof said due to the emergency, the meeting was adjourned, and EMS...
Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis ‘doing well’ after medical emergency during Richland Two board meeting
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small quake in Richland County Tuesday night, the third...
13th earthquake recorded in Midlands late Tuesday
Rep. Rick Martin (R-Newberry) is not facing any charges for the sexual allegations in the...
Newberry Co. Sheriff’s Office reports reveal new events & allegations leading up to lawmaker’s indictments
Police say the collision occurred Wednesday at the intersection of Assembly Street at Heyward...
CPD: Man injured, taken to hospital after ‘serious’ motorcycle collision

Latest News

As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 surges in South Carolina, some Midlands school districts are...
Lexington-Richland 5 issues “urgent call” for substitute teachers amid Omicron surge
Members of the public speak during a Senate subcommittee meeting on S. 935 in Columbia on Jan....
State bill would establish school voucher-like program in South Carolina
WIS
FIRST ALERT: A wintry mix could impact the Midlands late Saturday through Sunday
Rep. Rick Martin (R-Newberry) is not facing any charges for the sexual allegations in the...
Newberry Co. Sheriff’s Office reports reveal new events & allegations leading up to lawmaker’s indictments