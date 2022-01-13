No injuries reported after plane crashes on Lake Murray

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A plane crashed into Lake Murray on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on Lake Murray near the Taylor’s Cove Road area in Gilbert, according to the Lexington Sheriff’s Department.

Photo of a plane crash on Lake Murray (Caleb Krick)

Two adults were on board during the crash and neither were injured, according to deputies.

The pilot cited engine trouble as the reason for the crash.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

