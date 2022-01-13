SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Los Angeles police investigate Ye after battery complaint

FILE - Kanye West appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 9,...
FILE - Kanye West appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 9, 2020. Police say they are investigating after a battery report was filed Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, against Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. The incident that spurred the complaint took place in downtown Los Angeles at about 3 a.m. Thursday, LAPD spokeswoman Redina Puentes said.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police are investigating after a battery report was filed Thursday against Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

The incident that spurred the complaint took place in downtown Los Angeles at about 3 a.m. Thursday, LAPD spokeswoman Redina Puentes said. No arrests have been made.

The street where the alleged battery happened is outside Soho West, a members-only downtown club popular with celebrities.

An email seeking comment from a representative for Ye, the 44-year-old rapper, producer and fashion designer who legally changed his name last year, was not immediately returned.

He is in the midst of divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian West, who requested in December that she be declared legally single and have his former last name dropped.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from plane crash at Lake Murray
Witness: “They were drenched in water” - No injuries reported after plane crashes on Lake Murray
WIS
FIRST ALERT- Tracking the potential for a wintry mix in the Midlands Saturday night into Sunday
Whether it’s snow, rain, or ice... our team has you covered.
Everything you need to know for potential winter weather in the Midlands
Rep. Rick Martin (R-Newberry) is not facing any charges for the sexual allegations in the...
Newberry Co. Sheriff’s Office reports reveal new events & allegations leading up to lawmaker’s indictments
School spokesperson Libby Roof said due to the emergency, the meeting was adjourned, and EMS...
Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis ‘doing well’ after medical emergency during Richland Two board meeting

Latest News

FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2021.
Twitter, Meta among tech giants subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel
President Joe Biden is set to meet privately with Senate Democrats at the Capitol, a visit...
Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills
Deputies say three children under the age of 8 were found dead inside a Le Grand, California,...
Mother of 3 children found dead in Calif. apartment charged with murder
The Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese candle features notes of roasted tomato, peppercorn and gooey...
Campbell’s is selling candles that smell like its soup
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, left, and Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei...
Russia’s talk of troops in Latin America called ‘bluster’