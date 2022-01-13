Lexington Co. School District 3 temporarily shifting to virtual learning

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County School District 3 will be temporarily shifting to virtual learning, according to a statement released Thursday.

“Our highest priority in Lexington County School District Three is to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for all students and staff,” the statement said.

All four of the schools in the district will be virtual during the week of Jan. 18 - 21.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.