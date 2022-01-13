Lexington Co. School District 3 temporarily shifting to virtual learning
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County School District 3 will be temporarily shifting to virtual learning, according to a statement released Thursday.
“Our highest priority in Lexington County School District Three is to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for all students and staff,” the statement said.
All four of the schools in the district will be virtual during the week of Jan. 18 - 21.
