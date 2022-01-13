Dominion Energy and SCDOT prepare for predicted ice storm Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Winter weather preparations are underway for the possible icy conditions on Sunday morning.

Prepping for worst case scenario, brine trucks were out in full force pretreating the roadways ahead of Sunday’s predicted ice event.

“Preparations are standard procedure. We always take or look at worst case scenario so we are always prepared to have employees on standby.” SCDOT’s Brittany Harriot said.

Harriot says they are pretreating priority routes which consist of all interstates and routes that are essential to traffic and emergency vehicles.

SCDOT is also prepared to prevent icy gridlock on the roadways.

“We have also contracted tow trucks to standby on ramps to make sure there isn’t a terrible ice situation that happens so we’ll have people on the side of the road helping,” Harriot said.

Dominion Energy has been looking closely at the local forecast, as well, and is preparing for widespread power outages if the ice storm is bad.

“We are preparing for any possibility. Our crews are taking steps now in case ice hits on Sunday. A quarter inch could bring down power lines,” Dominion Energy’s Matt Long said.

Long says Dominion plans to have all hands on deck and will call in crews from other states if needed.

“As the need arises they’ll call for support. We have an agreement. There are other utilities to release crews to us once that need arises,” Long said.

Outages can be reported on the Dominion Energy App, and if power lines are down officials ask to alert Dominion Energy instead of trying to resolve the issue personally.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.