Deputies: Two people injured in Columbia club shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are investigating a shooting that injured two people at a club in Columbia.

The incident happened Thursday morning at 1 a.m. at the Mynt Lounge on Decker Boulevard, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Two people were shot in the lower body and had to be taken to the hospital. Multiple vehicles were struck by bullets during the incident resulting in another person being injured by glass shards, according to deputies.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.