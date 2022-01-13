SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Deputies: Two people injured in Columbia club shooting

File photo of crime scene tape
File photo of crime scene tape(Live 5/File)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are investigating a shooting that injured two people at a club in Columbia.

The incident happened Thursday morning at 1 a.m. at the Mynt Lounge on Decker Boulevard, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Two people were shot in the lower body and had to be taken to the hospital. Multiple vehicles were struck by bullets during the incident resulting in another person being injured by glass shards, according to deputies.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

WIS
FIRST ALERT- Tracking the potential for a wintry mix in the Midlands Saturday night into Sunday
Whether it’s snow, rain, or ice... our team has you covered.
Everything you need to know for potential winter weather in the Midlands
School spokesperson Libby Roof said due to the emergency, the meeting was adjourned, and EMS...
Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis ‘doing well’ after medical emergency during Richland Two board meeting
Rep. Rick Martin (R-Newberry) is not facing any charges for the sexual allegations in the...
Newberry Co. Sheriff’s Office reports reveal new events & allegations leading up to lawmaker’s indictments
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small quake in Richland County Tuesday night, the third...
13th earthquake recorded in Midlands late Tuesday

Latest News

Photo from plane crash at Lake Murray
No injuries reported after plane crashes on Lake Murray
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. breaks record with more than 4,200 coronavirus hospitalizations, 44K new cases due to lab delay
Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump speaks outside the office of Ninth Circuit Solicitor...
Civil rights attorney Crump: ‘We’re gonna keep standing up for justice for Jamal’
File photo of the UofSC campus
UofSC to hold virtual meet and greet with presidential candidate