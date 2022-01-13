SkyView
Deputies search for missing, endangered 13-year-old

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said Lilian Isabela Kirby, 13, who is believed to...
The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said Lilian Isabela Kirby, 13, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen on Sweeten Creek Road in Arden.(FOX Carolina)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARDEN, NC (FOX Carolina) - Authorities issued a silver alert for a missing North Carolina teenager they believe may be in danger because of possible dementia.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said Lilian Isabela Kirby, 13, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen on Sweeten Creek Road in Arden.

She is believed to be traveling on foot.

Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said Kirby is 5-feet, 9-inches tall, has red hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black jean jacket with a hood, black jeans, black and white tennis shoes, a gray beanie and a black face mask.

Anyone with information about Kirby or her whereabouts is asked to call deputies at 828-250-6670.

