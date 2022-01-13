WATCH LIVE: Civil rights attorney, families to demand charges in Jamal Sutherland death

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the family of Jamal Sutherland will call for charges in Sutherland’s death Thursday.

Crump and Sutherland’s family will hold a news conference at noon outside the office of Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson in downtown Charleston at noon.

Jamal Sutherland, 31, died on Jan. 5, 2021, while in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center. He became unresponsive as detention deputies forcibly removed him from his jail cell so he could attend a bond hearing. (Provided)

Sutherland died while in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center on Jan. 5, 2021.

He had been arrested the night before by North Charleston Police in a disturbance at a mental health facility and was accused of assault.

He became unresponsive the following morning while detention deputies forcibly removed him from his cell so that he could attend a bond hearing on the assault charge.

“Jamal Sutherland was suffering from a mental health crisis when he was admitted to jail, where he was tased and pepper-sprayed repeatedly, dying shortly after,” Crump said in a statement released on Wednesday. “His last words were, ‘I can’t breathe.’ His death raises questions about how people with a mental illness receive treatment within the criminal justice system and what alternative strategies could have saved Sutherland’s life. To date, the detention officers who tasered and pepper-sprayed Sutherland before his death have not faced any criminal charges.”

Detention Sgt. Lindsay Fickett and Detention Deputy Brian Houle, who were initially placed on administrative leave then allowed to return to administrative duty, were terminated in May after the release of the video showing the incident.

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said in July she could not bring criminal charges against the former deputies because she would not be able to prove criminal intent beyond a reasonable doubt.

“I understand people will have a hard time with the decision not to prosecute,” Wilson said at a news conference last summer in which she announced she would not file charges. “Legally, though, once you see the analysis once you see all of the facts that go into these decisions, you know that there was no real choice as a prosecutor.”

Wilson called Sutherland’s death a “travesty” and said it should not have happened. She said about 24 hours after he checked himself in to a mental health facility, he attempted to check himself out, saying that he was worse then than he was when he went in.

“While armchair lawyers and judges, and even armchair law enforcement have made it seem as though the videos in this case are the only evidence that we would need, I know better,” she said, citing her experience in prosecuting cases.

She said the videos are “damning, disturbing and upsetting.”

Wilson said the first pathologist’s report and eyewitness testimony from a nurse who was present indicated in March that she did not have sufficient evidence for criminal charges, but she said she owed it to the Sutherland family to dig further.

She said she thinks they could prove the deputies had a hand in Sutherland’s death but added that it “doesn’t mean they committed a crime.”

In addition to Crump and Sutherland’s family, the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Daunte Wright will be attending along with Rev. Nelson Rivers.

Floyd died while in Minneapolis Police custody in May 2020 after police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against his neck as Floyd, who was handcuffed, said he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for Floyd’s murder.

Arbery, 25, died after three white men chased him in a pickup truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood outside the Georgia port city of Brunswick. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael were sentenced to life without the possibility of parole and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, was sentenced to life with the chance of parole after serving 30 years in prison.

Wright was fatally shot by a Minneapolis Police officer who said she mistook her handgun for her Taser during a traffic stop. Former officer Kimberly Potter was found guilty of manslaughter in Wright’s killing. One of the jurors said they felt she made an honest mistake when she drew her firearm instead of her stun gun, but that she was still responsible for his death.

