Captain Robinson named new Police Chief of Forest Acres

Robinson is a near thirty-year veteran law enforcement officer serving the entirety of his career in Columbia with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.(Forest Acres Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Captain Don Robinson was announced as the new Police Chief of the Forest Acres Police Department Thursday.

According to City of Forest Acres officials, City Council held two rounds of interviews, and after considering all applicants, unanimously decided on Robinson.

Robinson is a 33-year veteran law enforcement officer who has served the entirety of his career in Columbia with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

“I am looking forward to getting started as soon as possible to serve the citizens of Forest Acres. I love Forest Acres. It’s been my chosen home for more than 20 years,” Robinson said.

Before serving in his current capacity as the Captain and Region Two Commander, Robinson has experience in investigations, and previously served as one of the Lieutenants of the Criminal Investigations Division at RCSO.

“My strength is planning and strategy development to investigate, combat and prevent crime. I’m able to draw on my decades of experience from all levels of investigations to do so, from property crimes to major crimes,” Robinson said.

Robinson says he believes he has an ability to recognize crime trends and establish a crime prevention policy to help build on the foundation built by Chief Gene Sealy.

Mayor Frank Brunson stated council’s decision came down to a shared vision.

“While we look forward to this new chapter, we want to extend our tremendous thanks to Chief Gene Sealy for his near 50 years of service to Forest Acres in the police department, 28 years of which spent as our Chief.”

Robinson’s first day will be Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

