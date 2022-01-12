WIS helps woman resolve issues with apartment complex and getting heater fixed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -With temperatures dropping well below freezing tonight, it could be dangerously cold with no heat.

Mary Murphy moved into Parklane Apartments eight months ago and says ever since she’s had an issue with her heating and air system.

She says she didn’t have air conditioning in the summer and when the weather turned colder she realized she didn’t have heat either, and contacted the apartment complex to come look at it, but still does not have it fixed.

According to Murphy, the representatives from the building say the parts are not available to make a repair.

“Oh man it’s so uncomfortable. I had to wrap up. Turn my stove on cause my oven works and used that heat for a while,” Murphy said.

When she heard how cold it was going to be on WIS, she called the station, and expressed her concerns.

The apartment complex told WIS they were working on the issue and it would be fixed by Tuesday night.

After checking in with Murphy, she says her heater is now working and she feels a lot warmer and more comfortable.

“I feel safe, I feel good. I want people to know to go call WIS if you have problems and you can’t get it resolved,” Murphy said.

