WINTER WEATHER: Tracking a chance for a wintry mix in the Midlands Saturday night through Sunday

By Dominic Brown
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A wintry mix could push into the Midlands this weekend.

Weather Headlines:

- Saturday and Sunday are Alert Days.

- We’re tracking the chance for a wintry mix to develop in the Midlands Saturday night through Sunday.

- Rain and snow could mix during this event. However, some of our forecast models are hinting at the possibility for ice to form.

- Some snow showers could develop in the area as the system begins to exit the region.

- The track of the area of low pressure bringing this moisture will determine exactly what we could see in the Midlands this weekend.

- It’s still too early to determine accumulations of ice or snow.

Weather Story:

Your WIS First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for a wintry mix to develop in the Midlands Saturday night through Sunday.

In fact, Saturday and Sunday are First Alerts.

We’re watching an area of low pressure to our south that will track near the Palmetto State Saturday night into Sunday. As the low moves in, there will be a layer of cold weather already in place, which could support a wintry mix in parts of the Midlands, especially for communities along and north of I-20.

When we’re discussing a wintry mix, we’re mainly talking about the changeover of rain to snow and/or freezing rain.  And based on some of our forecast models, we could see more of a rain/freezing rain event, making ice a strong possibility for our viewing area. That’s not good news at all.

If this becomes an ice event, there could be potential accumulations on trees, tree limbs and power lines, which could produce power outages.

Most of this activity will take place during the day Sunday. As the low moves farther away from us Sunday evening and Sunday night, some snow could develop on the backside of the low as colder air rushes in.

Please keep in mind that the impacts will all depend on the track of the area of low pressure.  It’s still too early to determine accumulations of ice or snow.

Right now, the chance for a wintry mix on Sunday stands at 50%. But even this could change. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s Sunday.

Some slick spots/black ice will be possible by Monday morning as temperatures dip below freezing.

Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further updates.

