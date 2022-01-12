SC health department to hold briefing on COVID-19
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The public health director for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will host a briefing on the state’s fight against COVID-19.
Dr. Brannon Traxler will answer questions about efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus during a 2 p.m. briefing.
Earlier on Wednesday, DHEC reported nearly 12,000 new cases and 45 additional deaths.
Charleston, Berkeley and Beaufort Counties each reported one confirmed death.
