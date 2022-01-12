SkyView
UofSC gives COVID update as students return from winter break

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO
By Drew Aunkst
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - University of South Carolina Students are back in class this week, and Tuesday school health leaders gave an update about COVID on campus.

“Excited to welcome our students back this week and we are committed to the mitigation strategies that we have in place,” said Dr. Jason Stacy, UofSC’s Chief Health Officer.

As of Tuesday nearly 680 students and nearly 200 staff members were positive for COVID.

School Health officials say they anticipated an increase in cases with the return from winter break.

“The majority of these infected individuals have had relatively minor symptoms,” said Stacy.

The university reporting these cases as the state is seeing a major surge, thanks to the highly contagious omicron variant.

“Even though our campus has a high vaccination rate of 70 percent overall, we are still encouraging vaccinations and boosters for those who are eligible,” he added.

In terms of vaccinations, the university is not reporting those who received booster shots right now, but it plans to do so eventually.

