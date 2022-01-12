Transportation workers preparing for winter weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Department of Transportation workers are preparing to work around the clock to make sure drivers are safe for the possible winter storms this weekend.

“We are closely monitoring the forecast for this weekend, but rest assured that SCDOT is preparing for a worst-case scenario and will begin pre-treating highways as early as Thursday, Jan. 13,” said Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall.

The department plans to use the following resources as we head into the weekend:

Approximately 2,500 SCDOT employees preparing for the event.

60,000 tons of salt.

Over 525,000 gallons of salt brine as well as approximately 275,000 gallons of ice breaking chemicals.

Contracts with private companies to position wreckers along interstates to help avoid potential lengthy backups.

Employees follow a designated plan in each county for winter weather emergency’s, according to the department.

Interstate highways are the first priority, followed by primary routes and areas near medical facilities and emergency shelters.

Employees will work 12-hour shifts or pre-emptive ice treatments, snow plowing and spreading salt and other materials to ensure safer, improved road conditions.

The department also reminds drivers to avoid traveling during winter weather events as snow and ice can make the roadways hazardous.

Copyright 2022 FOX Carolina. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.