Several railroad crossings in Lexington closed for maintenance

A closeup of some weathered railroad tracks.
A closeup of some weathered railroad tracks.(Storyblocks.com)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Several railroad crossings have been closed for maintenance in Lexington.

The Lexington Police Department says this will impact drivers Wednesday and Thursday with the additional closure of South Lake Drive (SC-6) at Railroad Avenue.

The railroads that are closed today are at Swartz Road near Railroad Avenue, Wildlife Road near Industrial Avenue and Zenker Road near Industrial Avenue. This will be closed on Wednesday and possibly overnight, according to police.

On Thursday, beginning at 5 a.m., the railroad crossing at South Lake Drive (SC-6) at Railroad Avenue will be closed throughout the day as part of the ongoing project, according to police.

Officials ask that those who commute through Lexington avoid the area and use a detour.

