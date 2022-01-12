SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Scientists discover giant 180-million-year-old ‘sea dragon’ fossil in UK

Scientists dug up the fossils of an ichthyosaur, otherwise known as a sea dragon, in the...
Scientists dug up the fossils of an ichthyosaur, otherwise known as a sea dragon, in the Rutland Water Nature Reserve.(Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust/Anglian Water Services via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The colossal 180-million-year-old fossilized remains of a dinosaur have been found in the U.K.

Scientists dug up the fossils of an ichthyosaur, otherwise known as a sea dragon, in the Rutland Water Nature Reserve.

The dinosaur is nearly 33-feet long and its skull weighs one ton. They said the ichthyosaur was considered the apex predator that was once at the top of the food chain.

Researchers say this discovery is the largest and most complete fossil of its kind ever found in the region.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of student on computer
Midlands schools temporarily shifting to virtual learning
11th earthquake reported in Kershaw County
11th, 12th earthquakes reported in Kershaw County
Deputies responded to the home on Hickory Hill Road near Old Eastover Road for a welfare check.
Eastover man identified, found dead by deputies after wellness check
WIS
FIRST ALERT- Tracking the potential for a wintry mix in the Midlands Saturday night into Sunday
wis
Chilly today and COLD tonight; Then a SNOW/RAIN chance this weekend!

Latest News

Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
Soaring COVID-19 cases renew US debate over mask mandates
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Police: $1 million in illegal drugs, commercial-grade pill press seized in Louisiana
FILE - Boats prepare to tow giant Olympic rings as they are removed from the waterfront area at...
Man charged with giving Olympic athletes performance drugs
SCDOT employees loading salt in preparation for a winter storm. (SCDOT file photo)
Transportation workers preparing for winter weather