Richland Two meeting halted after Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis has ‘medical emergency’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland School District Two meeting Tuesday night was halted after Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis experienced a medical emergency.

School spokesperson Libby Roof said due to the emergency, the meeting was adjourned, and EMS was called to render medical aid.

Roof told WIS Dr. Davis was alert and speaking at the time he received medical care.

District officials told WIS that Davis is currently resting at home.

Roof said the school system will likely be issuing a statement later today to let the community know how he is doing.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.