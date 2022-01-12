SkyView
Richland Two meeting halted after Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis has ‘medical emergency’

School spokesperson Libby Roof said due to the emergency, the meeting was adjourned, and EMS was called to render medical aid.(Richland Two)
By Lauren Adams
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland School District Two meeting Tuesday night was halted after Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis experienced a medical emergency.

School spokesperson Libby Roof said due to the emergency, the meeting was adjourned, and EMS was called to render medical aid.

Roof told WIS Dr. Davis was alert and speaking at the time he received medical care.

District officials told WIS that Davis is currently resting at home.

Roof said the school system will likely be issuing a statement later today to let the community know how he is doing.

