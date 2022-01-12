SkyView
Report: Postseason payouts for college football coaches

Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and players wait in the tunnel before heading out onto...
Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and players wait in the tunnel before heading out onto the field, for an NCAA college football game against Appalachian State on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Boone, N.C.(AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
By Joe Gorchow
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Football season’s over, and postseason bonus money rolls in. The USA Today tallied the highest-paid college football coaches nationally and those that raked in the most cash following bowl season.

Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell’s incentive-laden contract puts him up there among the biggest postseason payouts. Chadwell netted $200,000 for the Cure Bowl win and another $250,000 for finishing in the top 50 of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll and the AP poll. He only needed to finish in the top 50 of one to earn the bonus.

Chadwell also collected $150,000 to win at least six games and be eligible for non-CFP bowl games.

According to the USA Today, Chadwell’s $600,000 worth of bonuses ranks among the ten highest earned. Of course, his base pay for 2021 is substantially lower than the others, taking home less than $900,000.

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney ranks among the coaches who are the highest earners nationally. Swinney was the fourth highest-paid coach for this past season, according to the report. Swinney also secured $50,000 in bonuses for a non-CFP bowl game with at least eight wins.

According to USA TODAY, Swinney set a record among public-school coaches in the 2016 season with $1.525 million in bonuses in the 2016 national title run.

Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer makes the least amount among SEC coaches from public universities, with a $2.75 million base salary. He did secure a $100,000 bonus for a sixth win and eligibility for a non-CFP bowl game.

