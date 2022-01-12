SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Man arrested after mother takes pot brownies to card game at senior center, court docs say

By Jessica Brown and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TABOR, S.D. (KTIV/Gray News) – A teacher in South Dakota was arrested after officials said his mother unknowingly brought a batch of pot brownies he baked to a card game at a senior center.

KTIV reports court documents say several people called 911 Jan. 4 for possible poisoning at the Tabor Senior Center.

Each of the patients had been at the senior center for a card game earlier that day.

After investigating, the responding deputy believed that all patients were under the influence of THC from a batch of brownies brought to the center.

According to officials, 46-year-old Michael Koranda, an elementary school teacher, told police he had baked a pan of brownies using half a pound of THC butter he had gotten over the weekend in Colorado.

His mother took the brownies to her card game, not knowing they were made with THC.

Koranda was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2022 KTIV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11th earthquake reported in Kershaw County
11th, 12th earthquakes reported in Kershaw County
File photo of student on computer
Midlands schools temporarily shifting to virtual learning
Deputies responded to the home on Hickory Hill Road near Old Eastover Road for a welfare check.
Eastover man identified, found dead by deputies after wellness check
wis
Chilly today and COLD tonight; Then a SNOW/RAIN chance this weekend!
WIS
FIRST ALERT- Tracking the potential for a wintry mix in the Midlands Saturday night into Sunday

Latest News

Jerome Powell, who President Joe Biden has nominated to another four-year term to run the Fed,...
US inflation soared 7% in past year, the most since 1982
The new cookies have two flavors of crème stuffed in the middle – one is the signature Oreo...
Oreo debuts new chocolate confetti cake flavor for 110th birthday
Some restaurant owners fear what the future holds.
Restaurants feel impact of omicron surge
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an...
Former Senate leader Harry Reid lies in state at Capitol
A student walks to Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on...
Chicago students back in classrooms with union vote ahead