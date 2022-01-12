FIRST ALERT: A wintry mix could impact the Midlands late Saturday through Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Stay weather aware this weekend. We’re tracking the potential for a wintry mix to move through the Midlands.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight will be a cold one. Low temperatures will be in the low 30s under partly cloudy skies.

More clouds move in Thursday as high temperatures rise into the upper 50s to near 60.

We’ll see more sunshine by Friday. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Heads up! Saturday and Sunday are Alert Days.

We’re tracking the potential for a wintry mix here in the Midlands, which will all depend on the track of an area of low pressure near the Palmetto State.

Right now, there is the potential for freezing rain/ice to form in the Midlands late Saturday and Sunday in the Midlands. Some snow could mix in early on and then again at the end of the event, but this is mainly a rain and potential ice event. Little to no snow accumulations are possible.

MLK Day this Monday will feature slick roads early in the day. Morning temperatures will be below freezing. Highs will be in the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies.

First Alert Weather Story:

Heads up! We’re tracking the potential for a wintry mix in the Midlands Saturday and Sunday.

But first, as we move through your Wednesday night, bundle up. Low temperatures will drop into the lower 30s under partly cloudy skies.

Your Thursday will feature a few more clouds, but so far, most areas will be dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60.

On Friday, we’ll see a bit more sun. Highs will cool back into the upper 50s. Enjoy your Friday!

Then, this weekend, pay attention to the forecast. We’re tracking a potential winter storm.

Saturday and Sunday are Alert Days.

We’re watching an area of low pressure to our south that will track near the Palmetto State Saturday night into Sunday. As the low moves in, there will be a layer of cold weather already in place, which could support a wintry mix in parts of the Midlands, especially for communities along and north of I-20.

When we’re discussing a wintry mix, we’re mainly talking about the changeover of rain to snow/sleet and/or freezing rain. And based on some of our forecast models, we could see more or a rain/freezing rain event, making ice a strong possibility for our viewing area. That’s not good news at all.

Most of this activity will take place during the day Sunday. As the event begins, we could see some snow mixing in with rain and sleet early in the day Sunday. But through the day Sunday, we’ll likely have freezing rain and sleet pushing through the area.

As the low moves farther away from us Sunday evening and Sunday night, some snow could develop on the backside of the low as colder air rushes in.

However, at this time, we would probably see a few brief snow showers or flakes, with the potential for some snow to accumulate on grassy or elevated surfaces Sunday. But don’t hold your breath. This is mainly a freezing rain/ice event as opposed to a snow event.

Please keep in mind that the impacts will all depend on the track of the area of low pressure. It’s still too early to determine accumulations of ice or snow.

Right now, the chance for a wintry mix on Sunday stands at 80%. But even this could change. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s Sunday.

Some slick spots/black ice will be possible by Monday morning as temperatures dip below freezing. In fact, temperatures will start the day in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Highs will be in the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies.

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Cold. Low temperatures in the low 30s.

Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Friday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. High temperatures in the mid 50s.

Alert Day Saturday: Cloudy Skies. Increasing Rain/Snow Mix Chances by late Saturday. High temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Alert Day Sunday: Cloudy Skies. Wintry Mix Likely (80-90% chance). Freezing Rain. Cold. High temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

MLK Day: AM Slick Roads. Mostly Sunny and Chilly. Morning temperatures in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

Tuesday: Sunny & Chilly. Highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

