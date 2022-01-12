FIRST ALERT: Tracking the potential for a wintry mix in the Midlands Saturday night into Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking the potential for a wintry mix in the Midlands as we push into your weekend.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight is a First Alert. We’ll experience some of the coldest air of the season as temperatures drop into the low to mid 20s.

After a cold start to your Wednesday, high temperatures will climb into the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies.

More clouds move in by Thursday as high temperatures rise into the upper 50s to near 60.

We’ll see more sunshine by Friday. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

Heads up! Saturday and Sunday are Alert Days.

We’re tracking the potential for a wintry mix here in the Midlands all depending on the track of an area of low pressure near the Palmetto State. Right now, there is the potential we could see freezing rain/ice in the Midlands. Some snow could mix in at the end of the event, but a lot can still change between now and this weekend.

MLK Day this Monday will feature mostly sunny skies and chilly weather. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

First Alert Weather Story:

Heads up! We’re tracking the potential for a wintry mix in the Midlands this weekend!

But first, as we move through your Tuesday night, it’s a First Alert. We’re going to experience some of the coldest air of the season. In fact, temperatures will drop into the low to mid 20s overnight into Wednesday morning. Make sure you take care of your pets, plants, elderly neighbors and exposed pipes around your home. We’ll see clear skies.

We’ll start your Wednesday with temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Then, by afternoon, highs will climb into the mid 50s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.

Your Thursday will feature a few more clouds, but so far, most areas will likely be dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60.

On Friday, we’ll see a bit more sun. Highs will cool back into the mid 50s.

This weekend, let’s stay weather aware!

Saturday and Sunday are First Alerts.

We’re watching an area of low pressure to our south that will track near the Palmetto State Saturday night into Sunday.

As the low moves in, there will be a layer of cold weather already in place, which could support a wintry mix in parts of the Midlands, especially for communities along and north of I-20.

When we’re discussing a wintry mix, we’re mainly talking about the changeover of rain to snow and/or freezing rain. And based on some of our forecast models, we could see more or a rain/freezing rain event, making ice a strong possibility for our viewing area. That’s not good news at all.

Most of this activity will take place during the day Sunday. As the low moves farther away from us Sunday evening and Sunday night, some snow could develop on the backside of the low as colder air rushes in.

However, at this time, we would probably see a few brief snow showers, with the potential for some snow to accumulate on grassy or elevated surfaces Sunday.

Please keep in mind that the impacts will all depend on the track of the area of low pressure. It’s still too early to determine accumulations of ice or snow.

Right now, the chance for a wintry mix on Sunday stands at 50%. But even this could change. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s Sunday.

Some slick spots/black ice will be possible by Monday morning as temperatures dip below freezing.

First Alert Tonight: Clear Skies. Very Cold. Low temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

Alert Day Wednesday: A Cold Start. Mostly Sunny. Morning temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Friday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. High temperatures in the mid 50s.

Alert Day Saturday: Cloudy Skies. Increasing Rain/Snow Mix Chances by late Saturday. High temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Alert Day Sunday: Cloudy Skies. Wintry Mix Possible (50% chance). Cold. High temperatures in the upper 30s.

MLK Day: Mostly Sunny and Chilly. Morning temperatures in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

Tuesday: Sunny & Cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

