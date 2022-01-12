Everything you need to know for potential winter weather in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Our First Alert team continues to track the potential for a wintry mix in the Midlands as we push into the weekend.

Whether it’s snow, rain, or ice... our team has you covered.

More importantly, through this article, we will prepare you for everything to expect -- and most importantly -- how to prepare.

How to Prepare

Be aware of ice forming. This means potential power outages. Make sure you have flashlights, blankets, and any non-perishable foods and water just in case.

Be sure NOT to use candles. These can be a fire hazard.

Please use caution when around generators. Make sure you are following all the correct precautions when using them.

When it comes to driving -- watch out for black ice or slick spots, especially on Monday morning. In general, be very cautious when on the roads.

First Alert Updates

Right now, there is the potential we could see freezing rain/ice in the Midlands.

Some snow could mix in at the end of the event, but a lot can still change between now and this weekend.

Latest FB Live:

SCDOT

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is preparing for the winter weather response.

Workers at SCDOT are prepared to work around the clock, using all available resources to ensure motorists stay as safe as possible when traveling the state’s roads and bridges.

“We are closely monitoring the forecast for this weekend but rest assured that SCDOT is preparing for a worst-case scenario and will begin pre-treating highways as early as Thursday, Jan. 13,” said Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall.

SCDOT resources include:

Approximately 2,500 SCDOT employees preparing for the event.

60,000 tons of salt.

Over 525,000 gallons of salt brine as well as approximately 275,000 gallons of ice breaking chemicals.

Contracts with private companies to position wreckers along interstates to help avoid potential lengthy backups.

SCDOT Winter Weather (SCDOT)

In an emergency, employees follow a designated plan in each county.

Highways remain the first priority, followed by primary routes and areas near medical facilities and emergency shelters.

Employees work 12-hour shifts of pre-emptive ice treatments. This means snow plowing and spreading salt and other materials to achieve safer improved road conditions.

Anyone traveling is urged to be extremely careful, and be aware of black ice that can form on roads and bridges at night from melting snow.

