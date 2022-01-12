Deputies track down 5th grader accused of alleged threat identified

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said it has identified a fifth-grader who allegedly posted a threat while in quarantine.

Sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said the case has been resolved and there is no risk to the school.

The message, deputies said, was found in a Kensington Elementary School online forum and was a quote from an anime video.

“There was no direct threat made toward a person or the school at large,” deputies said in a Facebook post.

Deputies did not release the actual quote posted in the forum. They did not release the name of the student.

