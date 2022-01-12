SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Deputies track down 5th grader accused of alleged threat identified

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said it has identified a fifth-grader who allegedly...
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said it has identified a fifth-grader who allegedly posted a threat while in quarantine.(WMBF/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said it has identified a fifth-grader who allegedly posted a threat while in quarantine.

Sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said the case has been resolved and there is no risk to the school.

The message, deputies said, was found in a Kensington Elementary School online forum and was a quote from an anime video.

“There was no direct threat made toward a person or the school at large,” deputies said in a Facebook post.

Deputies did not release the actual quote posted in the forum. They did not release the name of the student.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS
FIRST ALERT- Tracking the potential for a wintry mix in the Midlands Saturday night into Sunday
File photo of student on computer
Midlands schools temporarily shifting to virtual learning
11th earthquake reported in Kershaw County
11th, 12th earthquakes reported in Kershaw County
Deputies responded to the home on Hickory Hill Road near Old Eastover Road for a welfare check.
Eastover man identified, found dead by deputies after wellness check
wis
Chilly today and COLD tonight; Then a SNOW/RAIN chance this weekend!

Latest News

SCDOT employees loading salt in preparation for a winter storm. (SCDOT file photo)
Transportation workers preparing for winter weather
The public health director for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental...
SC health department holds briefing on COVID-19
WIS
FIRST ALERT- Tracking the potential for a wintry mix in the Midlands Saturday night into Sunday
City of Conway is encountering staffing shortages.
Conway police, city government experiencing staffing issues due to COVID