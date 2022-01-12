CPD: Man injured, taken to hospital after ‘serious’ motorcycle collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been injured in what Columbia police are calling a “serious motorcycle collision” Wednesday.

Police say the collision occurred at the intersection of Assembly Street at Heyward Street.

That intersection is currently closed.

The rider of the motorcycle was rushed to a local hospital.

#ColumbiaPDSC officers have temporarily closed the intersection of Assembly Street (southbound) at Heyward Street due to a serious motorcycle collision. Male rider has been taken to a local hospital. The Traffic Safety Unit is investigating. pic.twitter.com/8WKpOz8SPO — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) January 12, 2022

Details are extremely limited and this story will be updated.

The Traffic Safety Unit is continuing to investigate.

