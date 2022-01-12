SkyView
CPD: Man injured, taken to hospital after ‘serious’ motorcycle collision

Police say the collision occurred Wednesday at the intersection of Assembly Street at Heyward Street.
Police say the collision occurred Wednesday at the intersection of Assembly Street at Heyward Street.(WPTA)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been injured in what Columbia police are calling a “serious motorcycle collision” Wednesday.

Police say the collision occurred at the intersection of Assembly Street at Heyward Street.

That intersection is currently closed.

The rider of the motorcycle was rushed to a local hospital.

Details are extremely limited and this story will be updated.

The Traffic Safety Unit is continuing to investigate.

