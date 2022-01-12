SkyView
Coroner identifies pedestrian struck by tractor-trailor on I-77

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill has identified a person who died in a crash on I-77.

Chavis G. Burton, 70, of Huntersville, North Carolina, was pronounced dead after being struck by a MAC truck while crossing the road.

The incident happened on the I-77 off-ramp to exit 34 on Tuesday morning around 5:30 a.m., according to troopers.

The driver of the truck was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

This incident is still under investigation by Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

