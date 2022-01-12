SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Child struck by police cruiser in Iowa dies

A memorial is set up near the site where a 12-year-old was killed by a police cruiser in Red...
A memorial is set up near the site where a 12-year-old was killed by a police cruiser in Red Oak, Iowa.(Source: KETV/CNN)
By WOWT staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - The Iowa State Patrol is in charge of an investigation into a deadly collision between a Red Oak police cruiser and a child.

The victim, Vana Marie Redd, 12, died of her injuries, according to the Iowa State Patrol report.

The state police reported that several Red Oak officers were responding to an apartment fire, WOWT said. They were traveling northbound when one of the three patrol cars struck the pedestrian in the roadway.

Officials said the child ran into the roadway, and the crash remains under investigation.

The child was a sixth-grader.

In an email to parents, the school district said grief counselors will meet with students over the next few days to help them cope.

Copyright 2022 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11th earthquake reported in Kershaw County
11th, 12th earthquakes reported in Kershaw County
File photo of student on computer
Midlands schools temporarily shifting to virtual learning
Deputies responded to the home on Hickory Hill Road near Old Eastover Road for a welfare check.
Eastover man identified, found dead by deputies after wellness check
wis
Chilly today and COLD tonight; Then a SNOW/RAIN chance this weekend!
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Tracking the potential for a wintry mix in the Midlands Saturday night into Sunday

Latest News

Matthew Smith, left, has been placed on one year of probation, ordered to pay $650 in fines and...
Michigan school board member sentenced to probation for ‘malicious’ phone call
Jerome Powell, who President Joe Biden has nominated to another four-year term to run the Fed,...
US consumer prices soared 7% in past year, most since 1982
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Tracking the potential for a wintry mix in the Midlands Saturday night into Sunday
WIS
WINTER WEATHER: Tracking a chance for a wintry mix in the Midlands Saturday night through Sunday