All Orangeburg Co. schools to go virtual

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WCTV)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Orangeburg S.C. (WIS) - According to Orangeburg School District Superintendent Foster, due to the numbers of staff and students impacted by COVID-19, the district will temporarily shift to virtual learning.

“Unfortunately, the numbers of staff and students impacted by COVID-19 throughout our District are the highest they’ve been since the start of the pandemic,” Dr. Foster said.

Foster says Wednesday, Jan. 12 will remain a regular school day for all staff and students who haven’t already transitioned to virtual learning. Teachers, staff and students will then have time to gather any materials needed for virtual learning.

Following Monday’s Martin Luther King, Jr holiday, the district will transition back to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 18, Foster said.

This week Edisto Primary, Carver-Edisto Middle, Edisto High, and Howard Middle transitioned to virtual learning as a result of high numbers of employee isolations and quarantines.

“In the last few hours, we’ve had a number of schools report nearly 50 percent of their student bodies are impacted, and absence data for today showed student absences for isolations and quarantines related to COVID-19 surpassed 1,000,” Foster said.

Orangeburg officials said health authorities, the school board, and State Department of Education were consulted about the positive cases and quarantine numbers, and the administration made the decision to transition to a 100% virtual learning model for Thursday, Jan. 13, and Friday, Jan. 14.

According to the district, the law requires school districts to offer full, five-day face-to-face instruction to all students.

“We are grateful that flexibility with this requirement and the ability to move to temporary virtual instruction has been provided when necessary in response to high numbers of positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines amongst students and staff in individual schools,” Foster said.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

