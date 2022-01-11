SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Person sought in Orangeburg after dropping off puppy on doorstep that later died

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person who was caught on camera dropping off a puppy last Tuesday around 3 a.m., and according to deputies, later died.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says security footage retrieved from the Orangeburg County Animal Control building depicts what appeared to be a woman dropping off the animal in a pen.

“This little puppy was left with no blankets or bedding to keep warm,” the sheriff said.

Lawn maintenance workers discovered the dead puppy early Tuesday, according to Orangeburg deputies.

“We’d certainly like to speak with this individual about their actions,” Ravenell said.

If anyone has any information on the incident or individual, they are asked to call the COSO to speak with Lt. Steven Thompson at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Callers using Crimestoppers are encouraged to utilize the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and click “Submit a Tip.”

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma
wis
FIRST ALERT- Tracking potential for a rain, snow mix in the Midlands this weekend
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
All-time high: DHEC reports 16,630 cases Saturday
(FILE PHOTO)
Columbia man killed in fatal collision
The updated guidance states that a close contact may shorten quarantine to five days under...
DHEC updates COVID guidance for schools, 5-day quarantine OK’d under new conditions

Latest News

11th earthquake reported in Kershaw County
11th, 12th earthquakes reported in Kershaw County
(FILE PHOTO)
Columbia man killed in fatal collision
Tiobhan Jarod White, 34, is wanted for attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Sumter.
Man wanted in connection with Sumter attempted murder
Schools moved to virtual learning
Midlands schools temporarily shifting to virtual learning