Newberry Elementary School temporarily moving to e-learning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry Elementary will shift to eLearning from January 12-17.

This change only affects Newberry Elementary and is due to the percentage of staff who are positive, symptomatic, and/or quarantined for Covid-19, according to the Newberry County School District.

Beginning Wednesday, January 12, Newberry Elementary School will temporarily shift all students from in-person learning to eLearning. There will be no school-related extracurricular or after-school activities from January 12 through January 17.

Virtual parent-teacher conferences will continue as scheduled on January 13 and 14.

In a Facebook post from the School District of Newberry County, a statement said the decision was not taken lightly.

“We recognize that a shift of this nature impacts families and child care, and of course, classroom instruction,” the statement from the Newberry County School District said.

According to the Newberry School District, numbers will continue to be monitored, as well as staff availability over the weekend. Parents and staff will be notified no later than Sunday, January 16, if an extension is warranted.

