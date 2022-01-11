SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Midlands schools temporarily shifting to virtual learning

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLANDS, S.C. (WIS) - Here is a full list of schools in the Midlands that will be transitioning to e-learning due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the area.

Newberry County School District:

Newberry Elementary will shift to eLearning from January 12-17.

Richland One School District:

Beginning Monday, River Bluff High School will temporarily shift all students from face-to-face instruction to e-learning, according to RBHS Principal Jacob Smith and Lexington One Superintendent Dr. Greg Little.

In a joint statement, Little and Smith said students are scheduled to come back to school and resume face-to-face instruction Tuesday, January 18.

Richland School District Two:

Lake Carolina Elementary School - On Tuesday, January 11, first grade at Lake Carolina Elementary school will be virtual due to the number of students out with COVID.

The school anticipates that the grade will be able to return to in-person learning on Monday, January 24.

Sumter County School District:

Hillcrest Middle, Bates Middle, Chestnut Oaks Middle (Eighth Grade), Furman Middle, Sumter Academy for Support and Intervention, Shaw Heights Elementary and Pocalla Springs Elementary will transition to e-learning or have already transitioned to e-learning as of Monday and will return to school Tuesday, January 18.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma
wis
FIRST ALERT- Tracking potential for a rain, snow mix in the Midlands this weekend
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
All-time high: DHEC reports 16,630 cases Saturday
(FILE PHOTO)
Columbia man killed in fatal collision
The updated guidance states that a close contact may shorten quarantine to five days under...
DHEC updates COVID guidance for schools, 5-day quarantine OK’d under new conditions

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT - Chilly today and COLD tonight; Then a SNOW/RAIN chance this weekend!
Gov. Henry McMaster was joined by Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette Monday as he announced his executive...
Familiar tax cuts, new bonuses figure in SC governor’s budget
Security footage shows what appears to depict a woman dropping off an animal who later died.
Suspect sought in Orangeburg after dropping off puppy on doorstep that later died
FILE PHOTO
LR5 announces Ross as permanent superintendent of district