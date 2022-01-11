Midlands schools temporarily shifting to virtual learning

MIDLANDS, S.C. (WIS) - Here is a full list of schools in the Midlands that will be transitioning to e-learning due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the area.

Newberry County School District:

Newberry Elementary will shift to eLearning from January 12-17.

Richland One School District:

Beginning Monday, River Bluff High School will temporarily shift all students from face-to-face instruction to e-learning, according to RBHS Principal Jacob Smith and Lexington One Superintendent Dr. Greg Little.

In a joint statement, Little and Smith said students are scheduled to come back to school and resume face-to-face instruction Tuesday, January 18.

Richland School District Two:

Lake Carolina Elementary School - On Tuesday, January 11, first grade at Lake Carolina Elementary school will be virtual due to the number of students out with COVID.

The school anticipates that the grade will be able to return to in-person learning on Monday, January 24.

Sumter County School District:

Hillcrest Middle, Bates Middle, Chestnut Oaks Middle (Eighth Grade), Furman Middle, Sumter Academy for Support and Intervention, Shaw Heights Elementary and Pocalla Springs Elementary will transition to e-learning or have already transitioned to e-learning as of Monday and will return to school Tuesday, January 18.

