SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Man wanted in connection with Sumter attempted murder

Tiobhan Jarod White, 34, is wanted for attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Sumter.
Tiobhan Jarod White, 34, is wanted for attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Sumter.(Sumter Police Department)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man is wanted for attempted murder after a shooting that sent another man to the hospital.

A warrant for Tiobhan Jarod White, 34, has been issued after a shooting near Friendship Apartments on Calhoun Street, according to the Sumter Police Department.

The incident happened on January 7 around 7:30 p.m. Police say White was driven to the complex in a black 2004 Cadillac Deville that was seen leaving the area when the gunfire started.

The victim, a 38-year-old Bishopville man, was taken to Prisma Health Toumey Hospital where he was treated and released.

Police consider the incident to be isolated and are working to locate White and determine what led up to the shooting.

A cash reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information, call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma
wis
FIRST ALERT- Tracking potential for a rain, snow mix in the Midlands this weekend
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
All-time high: DHEC reports 16,630 cases Saturday
(FILE PHOTO)
Columbia man killed in fatal collision
The updated guidance states that a close contact may shorten quarantine to five days under...
DHEC updates COVID guidance for schools, 5-day quarantine OK’d under new conditions

Latest News

Schools moved to virtual learning
Midlands schools temporarily shifting to virtual learning
wis
FIRST ALERT - Chilly today and COLD tonight; Then a SNOW/RAIN chance this weekend!
Gov. Henry McMaster was joined by Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette Monday as he announced his executive...
Familiar tax cuts, new bonuses figure in SC governor’s budget
Security footage shows what appears to depict a woman dropping off an animal who later died.
Suspect sought in Orangeburg after dropping off puppy on doorstep that later died