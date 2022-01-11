Man wanted in connection with Sumter attempted murder

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man is wanted for attempted murder after a shooting that sent another man to the hospital.

A warrant for Tiobhan Jarod White, 34, has been issued after a shooting near Friendship Apartments on Calhoun Street, according to the Sumter Police Department.

The incident happened on January 7 around 7:30 p.m. Police say White was driven to the complex in a black 2004 Cadillac Deville that was seen leaving the area when the gunfire started.

The victim, a 38-year-old Bishopville man, was taken to Prisma Health Toumey Hospital where he was treated and released.

Police consider the incident to be isolated and are working to locate White and determine what led up to the shooting.

A cash reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information, call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.